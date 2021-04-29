Get a Free Caramel Brownie McFlurry from McDonald’s on May 4

McDonald’s is looking to right the wrong for everyone who has ever mistaken the McFlurry spoon for a straw.

The new Caramel Brownie McFlurry will make its official debut on Monday, May 3. The next day, McDonald’s App users will be able to try one on the house.

In a press release, the fast-food chain says that its McFlurry spoon is commonly misunderstood, but they have no intentions of changing it. So, rather than change it, they figured the best bet would be to spread awareness by giving a regular-size McFlurry to anyone who has ever mistaken the spoon for a straw (which they say is everyone):

Our McFlurry spoon is ~misunderstood~ and every true McDonald’s fan understands the struggle of confusing it for a straw. While we can’t change the iconic hollow spoon (a key piece of the mixing process), we can help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it.

To claim your McFlurry, just scan the offer code in the McDonald’s App and pick it up at your nearest restaurant with no strings attached.

If you’re not feeling up to leaving the house, you can also get a free regular-sized McFlurry when you order on McDelivery with Uber Eats from May 3 – May 9. A minimum purchase of $15 is required.

There’s a limit of one free McFlurry per app user. So, if you don’t already have the app, download that bad boy and register for an account to take advantage of this sweet offer.

