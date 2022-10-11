Chocolate Bars Lead to a Brawl at a North Texas Hooters

The latest chaotic brawl is brought to you by chocolate bars.

I’ve reported on many brawls over the years, but this is one of the most senseless and brutal. And that’s saying something.

According to WFAA, on Thursday, October 6, four kids under the age of fifteen entered a Hooters in Plano to sell chocolate candy bars. Of course, this is something the vast majority of businesses would frown upon. So, the manager asked them to leave.

At that point, the kids got mad and started throwing things on the way out of the restaurant. As bad as that is, it actually gets worse.

After the kids left the restaurant, three adults went inside and started arguing with the manager and a customer who had helped the manager escort the kids out of the restaurant. The adults eventually attacked both the manager and the customer, hitting the manager with a hard object.

The manager ended up with a broken arm and was taken to the hospital along with the customer. Both were released from the hospital.

Other employees were also injured when one of the adults threw a cigarette disposal stand through a window.

The group had left the restaurant before the police arrived on the scene. The Plano Police Department is working to identify the individuals involved in the incident. However, no arrests have been made as of this posting.

If you have any information as to the identity of the individuals, contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at this location.

