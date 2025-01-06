Christmas Eve Burglary Being Investigated By Wichita Falls Police

You could start the new year with some additional cash if you have any information on a recent Wichita Falls burglary.

The burglary happened at Johnny’s Social Card Club at 2444 Sierra Drive at around 3:45 am on December 24, 2024. A group of three masked men broke into the club, forced their way into an ATM, and stole the cash inside. The suspects arrived on the scene in a gray Kia Telluride.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

