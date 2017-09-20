Christmas in September? Looks That Way at a Wichita Falls Wal-Mart

Image Credit:

Julie Williams Coley via Facebook

It’s September, we’re still dealing with high temps in the 90’s, and, apparently, it’s now Christmas at Wal-Mart.

Facebook user Julie Williams Coley snapped the image above at the Greenbriar location in Wichita Falls. Many people are still using their swimming pools this time of year. No one needs a jacket early in the morning during September in Wichita Falls, unless you’re up to something shady, that is. Can’t we get through the second week of October at least before we start shopping for Christmas decorations?

But Wal-Mart has long had some odd merchandising moves. When my daughter was in elementary school, she needed a coat to replace one stolen at school. It was January, so we figured we could pick up once fairly cheap at Wal-Mart to get her through the next two or three months. No such luck. “They’ve already been put away” an employee told me. Apparently, Bentonville, AR had no clue that winter was just getting started in Wichita Falls about that time.

I’m sure Wal-Mart isn’t alone in this, but they certainly seem to be the ringleader. According to Julie, they have trees and lots of lights already available. Fortunately, we don’t need any of the stuff. We’ve hit enough of the day after Christmas markdown sales to keep us stocked for a few years. But if this is what you’re into-shopping for Christmas goodies before the Halloween candy is even passed out-it appears Wal-Mart is locked and loaded.