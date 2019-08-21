Lawrence Road Wal-Mart Evacuated

The Wal-Mart location on Lawrence Road in Wichita Falls was evacuated earlier today due to a possible fire inside the store. Shoppers posted on social media about the store filling with white smoke and employees telling people to evacuate. Fire officials have not confirmed the source of the smoke. As of 1 pm, the store has reportedly reopened, however calls to the store for information were not answered. We'll bring you updates if and when they are made available.