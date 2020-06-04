Cinemark Hoping to Bring People Back in With $5 Tickets

Cinemark’s plan for reopening includes luring people back into theaters by showing classic movies for just $5.

The theater chain recently announced that it would encourage, but not require moviegoers to wear masks when they begin their phased reopening on June 19. Now it’s come out that the plan also includes cheap tickets to some of the best movies of all time, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi anticipates most states will allow theaters to fill to 50% capacity by July, saying he believes the company will be profitable at that capacity due to the cost-cutting measures that have been put into place during the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, the first major release that’s scheduled for this summer is the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged, which will hit theaters on July 1. The next big opening after that is Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, expected to arrive July 17. However, that date isn’t written in stone, but both Nolan and Warner Bros. are pushing for it.

Other big releases slated for 2020 are the live-action adaptation of Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, and the new James Bond film No Time to Die.

The idea behind showing classic movies at a reduced price is to ease moviegoers back into theaters, which isn’t going to be easy to do after months of sheltering in place and social distancing. In addition to offering $5 tickets for adults, tickets will be $3 for kids and seniors and concession prices will be lowered as well.

There’s no word yet as to which movies will be shown during the promotion.