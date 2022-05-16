Wichita Falls Movie Theater Announces Summer Movie Schedule for Kids with $1.50 Tickets

You need a cheap thing to do this summer with the kids? Take advantage of the summer movie clubhouse at Cinemark.

As a kid who grew up going to this, I highly recommend families take advantage of this. $1.50 per ticket is a huge discount and if that isn't enough, you actually get $1 off the kids pack or the popcorn/drink combo for adults. So if you're someone who loves a deal and loves going to the movies. This cannot be beat.

Get our free mobile app

The movies will start on June 15th and run through August 3rd. These movies happen every Wednesday at Cinemark and the showtime is usually early in the morning. I believe AMC at Sikes Senter Mall has a similar thing they do as well in year's past, but I can't find a schedule for 2022.

via GIPHY

The one for AMC was $4, but that included the ticket along with the kids pack. So still a massive discount compared to going to the movies on a normal day. Summer time can be brutal here in Wichita Falls and some days, you just need an indoor activity.

via GIPHY

The comfy chairs, some popcorn, the air conditioning and a movie on the big screen always makes for a good summer day. You can check out the full 2022 schedule below for the Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse. Let me know which movie you would be most excited to see. I would go with Scoob or Tom and Jerry. I'm sure your average kid is most excited for Paw Patrol.

Cinemark 2022 Summer Movie Clubhouse Cinemark has brought back their Summer Movie Clubhouse where every Wednesday, they play a kid's movie. Tickets are only $1.50, so its an amazing deal every single week. See which movies are playing next and check it out all summer long.