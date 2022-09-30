City of Bowie Receives Film Friendly Texas Designation

Congratulations are in order for our friends in Bowie.

In a press release on Thursday, September 29, Governor Greg Abbott announced The City of Bowie had received the designation of being a Film Friendly Texas community:

I congratulate the City of Bowie on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 160 other Texas communities who have received this recognition. The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed.

Bowie joins the list of Film Friendly Texas towns in Texoma, including Archer City, Graham, Henrietta, Nocona, Seymour, Vernon, and Wichita Falls.

The Texas Film Commission’s Film Friendly Texas designation was put in place to attract media professionals to rural and suburban communities in Texas by certifying the communities have the tools in place to help them succeed. The program was established in 2007 and boasts more than 160 Film Friendly certified communities.

Whether we’re talking about films or ongoing TV series, it would be great to see Texoma represented more often in the media. Not only would it give our area national and international exposure, but it would also provide jobs for media professionals who maybe aren’t as fond of working in the big cities where most productions take place here in the Lone Star State.

So, it’ll be interesting to see if the designation results in more media productions here in our neck of the woods.

