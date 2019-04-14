Saturday Storms Knock Out Power, Damage Trees; New Rainfall Record

Saturday's storm system knocked out power to various parts of Texoma. Residents in Wichita Falls' southwest, downtown, City View and Sheppard AFB area all reported at least brief power interruptions.

Numerous trees were damaged across the area and at least two homes were damaged by falling tree limbs in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls also set a new rainfall record for April 13. 2.51 inches was recorded at Sheppard AFB on Saturday. The old record of 1.85 inches was set in 1999. Wind gusts of up to 40 were reported, though higher gusts almost certainly led to the widespread damage to trees and power lines.