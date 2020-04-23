A Dude Scared the Hell Out of His Friends During a Zoom Call

This might be the most epic prank ever.

Twitter user Rob Savage got on a Zoom call with some friends and told them he had been hearing strange noises in the attic.

They took the bait and encouraged him to go and investigate. So, he then grabbed a knife and headed for the attic.

He popped his head into the attic and slowly scanned the room with a flashlight until a “creature” popped out and sent him tumbling to the floor.

It’s so well done that I knew it was coming and I still jumped.

Take a bow, killer!