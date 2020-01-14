North Texas Police Searching for Cheese Vandal

I had no earthly idea this was a thing.

Apparently, there’s an online cheese challenge in which people toss slices of cheese onto random vehicles, motorcycle riders and even babies.

Someone in Carrollton went all-in on the challenge and smeared cheese slices all over one car’s windows.

While tossing a slice of cheese on someone’s car isn’t a crime, there was other damage done to the vehicle – and that’s where Parker Powell of the Carrollton Police Department comes in.

He was able to lift fingerprints from the slices of cheese, which means it’s only a matter of time until they catch the culprit.

I’ve pulled my fair share of pranks over the years, but c’mon people – stop wasting all of that gooey goodness.