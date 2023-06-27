Video Shows Close Call With a Tornado in North Texas

It blows my mind that people can so calmly break out their phones and video a tornado.

And I’m not talking about storm chasers either. I mean untrained people standing on their front porches watching one of the most destructive forces of nature pass nearby.

I don’t know about you, but my first inhibition would be to run as fast as I can toward the nearest shelter.

My first experience with a tornado was at the age of six on Terrible Tuesday. I witnessed the tornado that hit Vernon, Texas, and the damage that it left in its wake. Needless to say, the images of that day are firmly embedded in my memory.

But I will admit that I enjoy watching tornado videos, so there’s that. Just like any other sort of chaos, I would much rather watch from a safe distance than be involved.

I don't know exactly where or when the tornado in the below video happened. But I agree with Ken Miles, who posted the video, that it does look a lot like suburban DFW.

Hopefully, no one lost their life in the twister.

