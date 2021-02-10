Closings and Delays Throughout Texoma for Ice: February 10, 2021
Please take caution and slow down if you have to be out today.
We will be doing our best to update this list as more information become available. All information taken from KAUZ NewsChannel 6
- Archer City ISD is closed
- Bellevue ISD will start school at 10 a.m., with buses running two hours later than normal
- Bowie ISD is closed
- Duncan Public Schools is closed
- Cameron University classes canceled, campus offices open for on-campus students
- Chillicothe ISD is closed
- Christ Academy is closed
- City View ISD is closed
- Crowell ISD is closed
- Electra ISD is closed
- Forestburg ISD is closed
- Gold-Burg ISD is closed
- Graham ISD is closed
- Harrold ISD is closed
- Holliday ISD is closed
- Iowa Park CISD is closed
- Knox City-O’Brien ISD is closed
- Lawton Public Schools is having virtual classes today
- Midway ISD is closed
- Midwestern State University is closed
- Montague ISD is closed
- Munday CISD is closed
- Nocona ISD is closed
- Northside ISD is closed
- Olney ISD is closed
- Open Door Christian School (Graham) is closed
- Petrolia ISD is closed
- Prairie Valley ISD is closed
- Quanah ISD is closed
- Saint Jo ISD is closed
- Seymour ISD is closed
- Seymour Road Day School is closed
- Throckmorton Collegiate ISD is closed
- Vernon College classes will be virtual, all campuses are closed
- Vernon ISD is closed
- Wichita Christian closed
- Wichita Falls ISD closed
- Windthorst ISD is closed
- Woodson ISD is remote learning today
- Archer County Courthouse and Annex is closed
- Sheppard AFB is closed for non-essential personnel
- Wichita County Sheriff’s admin offices are closed
- Wichita County buildings will open at 10 a.m.
- Call beforehand for individual officials hours
- Adult Probation Services is closed
- 50 Plus Zone is closed
- 78th district court is closed
- All Family Chiropractic is closed
- Bridge Christian School daycare is closed
- Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls is closed
- Burkburnett Church of Christ is closed
- Campfire North Texas is closed
- Community Healthcare Center is closed
- City View Baptist Church- Wednesday services canceled
- Drivers License Offices closed- Wichita, Wilbarger, Montague, Young, Childress counties
- Family Health Center is closed
- Falls Ride (WF bus services) is closed
- First Baptist of Jolly is closed
- Grace Church is closed
- Grace Ministries (Burkburnett) is closed
- Heritage Church is closed
- Interfaith Outreach services is closed
- ITS Academy of Beauty is closed
- Jefferson Street Baptist is closed
- KinderKids day care is closed
- Meals on Wheels (Burkburnett) is closed
- Meals on Wheels (Iowa Park) meals will be delivered, carry out closed
- MRI Center @ OSTC is closed
- Nortex Reg. Planning Commission is closed
- North Texas Rehab Center and Wellness Center closing at noon
- OSTC Physical Therapy is closed
- Orthopedic Assoc. is closed
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is closed
- OnSite Solutions is closed
- Pain Rehab Group is closed
- Pediatric Associates is closed
- Pulmonary Services of North Texas is closed
- Rose St. day treatment is closed
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church is closed
- Steps2Stride therapy is closed
- Southside Youth Senter is closed
- Texas Oncology is closed
- Thornberry baptist church is closed
- United Regional Physician Group clinics, CarePlus are closed
- The transition clinic and outpatient therapy are closed
- Cardio pulmonary rehab center is closed
- VITA tax office is closed
- Waste Connections trash services is closed
- Warriors Way Martial Arts is closed
- Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is closed
- Wichita Falls Church of Christ is closed
- Wichita Falls YMCA branches are closed
- Wichita Falls travel center is closed
- Wichita Falls Elk Lodge is closed-- tonight’s meal is canceled