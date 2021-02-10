Closings and Delays Throughout Texoma for Ice: February 10, 2021

Please take caution and slow down if you have to be out today.

We will be doing our best to update this list as more information become available. All information taken from KAUZ NewsChannel 6

Highway 287 between Childress and Memphis is closed

Schools

Archer City ISD is closed

Bellevue ISD will start school at 10 a.m., with buses running two hours later than normal

Bowie ISD is closed

Duncan Public Schools is closed

Cameron University classes canceled, campus offices open for on-campus students

Chillicothe ISD is closed

Christ Academy is closed

City View ISD is closed

Crowell ISD is closed

Electra ISD is closed

Forestburg ISD is closed

Gold-Burg ISD is closed

Graham ISD is closed

Harrold ISD is closed

Holliday ISD is closed

Iowa Park CISD is closed

Knox City-O’Brien ISD is closed

Lawton Public Schools is having virtual classes today

Midway ISD is closed

Midwestern State University is closed

Montague ISD is closed

Munday CISD is closed

Nocona ISD is closed

Northside ISD is closed

Olney ISD is closed

Open Door Christian School (Graham) is closed

Petrolia ISD is closed

Prairie Valley ISD is closed

Quanah ISD is closed

Saint Jo ISD is closed

Seymour ISD is closed

Seymour Road Day School is closed

Throckmorton Collegiate ISD is closed

Vernon College classes will be virtual, all campuses are closed

Vernon ISD is closed

Wichita Christian closed

Wichita Falls ISD closed

Windthorst ISD is closed

Woodson ISD is remote learning today

Governmental offices

Archer County Courthouse and Annex is closed

Sheppard AFB is closed for non-essential personnel

Wichita County Sheriff’s admin offices are closed

Wichita County buildings will open at 10 a.m.

Call beforehand for individual officials hours Adult Probation Services is closed



Businesses, churchs and other organizations

50 Plus Zone is closed

78th district court is closed

All Family Chiropractic is closed

Bridge Christian School daycare is closed

Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls is closed

Burkburnett Church of Christ is closed

Campfire North Texas is closed

Community Healthcare Center is closed

City View Baptist Church- Wednesday services canceled

Drivers License Offices closed- Wichita, Wilbarger, Montague, Young, Childress counties

Family Health Center is closed

Falls Ride (WF bus services) is closed

First Baptist of Jolly is closed

Grace Church is closed

Grace Ministries (Burkburnett) is closed

Heritage Church is closed

Interfaith Outreach services is closed

ITS Academy of Beauty is closed

Jefferson Street Baptist is closed

KinderKids day care is closed

Meals on Wheels (Burkburnett) is closed

Meals on Wheels (Iowa Park) meals will be delivered, carry out closed

MRI Center @ OSTC is closed

Nortex Reg. Planning Commission is closed

North Texas Rehab Center and Wellness Center closing at noon

OSTC Physical Therapy is closed

Orthopedic Assoc. is closed

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is closed

OnSite Solutions is closed

Pain Rehab Group is closed

Pediatric Associates is closed

Pulmonary Services of North Texas is closed

Rose St. day treatment is closed

Sacred Heart Catholic Church is closed

Steps2Stride therapy is closed

Southside Youth Senter is closed

Texas Oncology is closed

Thornberry baptist church is closed

United Regional Physician Group clinics, CarePlus are closed

The transition clinic and outpatient therapy are closed Cardio pulmonary rehab center is closed

VITA tax office is closed

Waste Connections trash services is closed

Warriors Way Martial Arts is closed

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is closed

Wichita Falls Church of Christ is closed

Wichita Falls YMCA branches are closed

Wichita Falls travel center is closed

Wichita Falls Elk Lodge is closed-- tonight’s meal is canceled