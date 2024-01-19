Will Wichita Falls, Texas Finally Get Hit With Ice Next Week?

Compared to the rest of Texas, Wichita Falls has been very lucky to not have any icy roads. Looks like our first test of 2024 could be coming next week.

Ice Taking Over Parts of Texas

^We have been sharing videos like this all week of folks in Texas not knowing how to deal with driving on ice. I am honestly shocked that Wichita Falls has had no icy roads these past few weeks because we typically get all the bad weather in our city. Well it looks like folks that get up early on Monday, maybe dealing with some icy roads.

Chance of Freezing Rain Sunday Night in Our Area

If you're someone that gets up early on Monday morning, you may want to prepare a little earlier to get wherever you're going. Good chance of freezing rain that could possibly affect bridges and overpasses. The good news is that by lunch time any ice should be broken down since our highs will be above freezing. However, we will be below freezing in the overnight hours and high winds will cause the rain to freeze. So take caution early risers.

Good News, Somewhat Warmer Weather Coming Next Week

If you're like me and hate the cold. Good news, once we get past Monday. We should not go below freezing in our area the rest of the week. We all know Wichita Falls weather is all over the place. So I would not say we're out of the woods yet when it comes to more icy weather. However, next week we should be in the clear past Monday.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi