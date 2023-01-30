The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning for Wichita Falls and the surrounding until Wednesday, February 1st at noon.

With poor weather conditions expected, it is recommended to keep a close eye on weather and road conditions and to avoid traveling if possible. A list of school closures and other business delays can be found on the KAUZ News Channel 6 and KFDX Channel 3 official Facebook pages.

If you absolutely have to get out there and drive today, here's an article that will teach you about "snow mode" if you have a vehicle with this feature.

And an article about hazardous weather wouldn't be complete without the obligatory "stay home unless you have to" portion of the article, so here goes.

Staying home when roads are icy is important for several reasons. Firstly, icy roads increase the risk of accidents and can lead to serious injuries or fatalities. Secondly, driving on icy roads requires a high level of skill and concentration, making it dangerous for inexperienced drivers. Lastly, driving on icy roads can also lead to longer commute times and can cause traffic delays, making it an inconvenience for everyone on the road. By staying home, you can avoid these dangers and protect yourself and others on the road.