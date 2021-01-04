Congressman Ronny Jackson of Texas' 13th Congressional District announced on social media that he will object to the Electoral College certification during Wednesday's Joint Session of Congress. (Texas' 13th Congressional District includes Amarillo, Vernon, Wichita Falls, Texoma, and parts of the northeastern South Plains.)

The Joint Session of Congress is constitutionally mandated to certify the Electoral College results from last year's presidential election.

Congressman Jackson tweeted: "I’m CHALLENGING the Electoral College because the patriotic citizens I represent DESERVE to know if the Presidential election was a FRAUD. We don’t stand for FRAUD in Texas, and I will FIGHT it until the end!"

Jackson isn't expected to be the only Texas congressman to object to the Electoral College certification during Wednesday's Joint Session of Congress.

Congressman Jackson will discuss his objection during Tuesday's edition of The Chad Hasty Show on News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO in Lubbock at 10:05 a.m.

In addition, Texas senator Ted Cruz is leading a group of senators who are planning to object to the Electoral College certification. According to Politico, the group includes Senators Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Steve Daines (Mont.), Ron Johnson (Wis.), John Kennedy (La.) and James Lankford (Okla.), as well as Senators-elects Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Roger Marshall (Kan.) and former Texas Tech football coach Tommy Tuberville (Ala.).

Four years ago, Democratic House members, including Sheila Jackson-Lee from Houston, attempted to object to Wisconsin's Electoral College votes during the joint session. The objections were shot down by then-Vice President Joe Biden because the objections were not made with the support of a sitting U.S. Senator.

Wednesday's joint session of Congress will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central.