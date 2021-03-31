Get our free mobile app

Earlier this week on Tuesday, a Texas congressional delegation visited various parts of the Texas-Mexico border including an illegal immigrant holding facility near McAllen. The delegation was made up of 10 representatives who reside from different parts of the state, including Congressman Jody Arrington (R- Lubbock) and Congressman Ronny Jackson (R- Amarillo).

A day after the trip to the border, Congressman Jackson discussed the tour of border and detention facilities. “I visited the border numerous times as Chief Medical Advisor to President Trump, and I have never seen anything like these current conditions. The situation at our southern border is a public health crisis, a haven for criminal activity, and a threat to our national security," Jackson said.

"The Biden Administration is quick to push stringent COVID-19 rules on the American people while practically stacking illegal immigrants on top of each other in border facilities then releasing them into the community. I would describe what I saw at a border patrol processing facility this week as a COVID-19 incubator.

"As far as I can tell, cartels are the only beneficiaries of Biden’s Border Crisis. Make no mistake, cartels are in control of our southern border. Stakeholders are stretched thin, and the influx is so bad that border patrol agents are being taken away from protecting the border to process illegal immigrants, leaving the border susceptible to crimes like human and drug trafficking," he said.

The detention centers toured by the congressmen were run by both the U.S. Border Patrol and Health and Human Services (HHS). Officials from the DEA, Customs and Border Protection, Texas DPS and the Texas National Guard also discussed their battles against illegal immigrants at the border.

Congressman Jackson then concluded, "The only thing that can turn this crisis around is smart policymaking. It is time for President Biden to admit that his decisions created this crisis and return to effective Trump-era immigration policies before this situation gets any worse.”

Congressman Jackson's office noted that over 5,700 illegal immigrants were being housed at the facility the delegation toured. Due to COVID-19 protocols the facility is only supposed to have a capacity of 250.

The complete delegation that visited the border was: Representatives Jodey Arrington (TX-19), Brian Babin (TX-36), Michael Burgess (TX-26), Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Chip Roy (TX-21), Pete Sessions (TX-17), Randy Weber (TX-14), Beth Van Duyne (TX-24), Ronny Jackson (TX-13) and Troy Nehls (TX-22).

Here are photos of the delegation's visit to the Texas/Mexico border on March 30, 2021: