Monday on The Chad Hasty Show, Scott Braddock, editor of QuorumReport.com, joined the program to share an update on news from Austin and the 87th Texas Legislature.

Braddock and Hasty discussed the many large items still on the agenda and being debated in the legislature, including abortion restrictions, Constitutional Carry, limits on the governor's emergency powers, and much more.

Braddock said,

None of these big things, including Constitutional Carry, have an exactly clear path to passage. That doesn't mean that they won't happen , but there still does have to be some negotiation between the Texas House and Texas Senate on all these issues that we're talking about...As has often been said, if the House and Senate don't exactly agree on whatever the proposal is, then that thing doesn't happen in the legislative process.

Listen to the entire interview with Scott Braddock in the video above.

More news, information and commentary from Braddock may be found at: QuorumReport.com

Get our free mobile app

The Chad Hasty Show airs weekdays 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on News/Talk 95.1 FM & 790 KFYO.

Listen Live | Download the KFYO App | Like KFYO on Facebook | Follow KFYO on Twitter | KFYO on Alexa | KFYO on Google Home | Follow Chad Hasty on Twitter

Coaches Who Could Coach Texas Tech Men’s Basketball in 2021-22

9 Guys Who Could Coach Texas Tech Basketball Now That Chris Beard Is Gone

A Brief History of Texas Tech Men's Basketball in the NCAA Tournament

A Brief History of Texas Tech Men's Basketball in the NCAA Tournament

Things You Could Buy With Your Next Stimulus Check