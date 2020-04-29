Coors Light is Giving Away Beer During the Pandemic

Here’s a literal silver lining in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Remember 93-year-old Olive Veronesi? She was the lady in Pennsylvania who went viral when she was photographed holding a Coors Light and a sign that read, “I need more beer!!” Coors Light saw the pic and hooked her up with 150 beers while she was quarantining.

Now they’ve decided to spread the love by giving away 6-packs through June 1st. Just head to the Coors Light Twitter page and use the prompt in their pinned tweet to let them know who deserves a beer and why.

The chosen person will then receive a rebate for one free 6-pack of cans or bottles purchased between April 28th and June 1st.