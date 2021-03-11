Senator Cornyn Urges DHS to Vaccinate Border Agents

Earlier in the week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sounded the alarm after a brief visit to the border. During a press conference, Gov. Abbott said that he saw illegal immigrants crossing the border from Mexico into Texas.

Then, the governor announced news that took many by surprise. Even though there's a surge of people attempting to cross the border, border patrol agents have not been offered COVID-19 vaccine shots.

On Thursday, Senator John Cornyn was joined by Senator Krysten Sinema and U.S. Representatives Henry Cuellar and Tony Gonzales, in calling on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide COVID-19 vaccine shots for law enforcement along the United States border.

In a joint press release, the four wrote the border patrol agents face a huge risk if not vaccinated.

“As you know, DHS’s law enforcement officers are at significant risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their work with detained and vulnerable populations. The recent growing surge in migrants crossing the southwest border has only amplified that risk. Since the beginning of pandemic, more than 8,000 CBP employees have tested positive for COVID, and 27 have died. A total of 9,686 ICE detainees have tested positive for COVID in the past year.” “Given the significant risk to these critical frontline workers, particularly at this time with increased activity along the border, it is imperative that DHS quickly take action to vaccinate all DHS law enforcement officers and agents.”

Since President Joe Biden took office, there has been a surge in the number of illegal immigrants attempting to cross the border into the United States. Many have tested positive for coronavirus, at least out of those who have been tested.

