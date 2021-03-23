COVID-19 Vaccine Will be Available to All Texas Adults on March 29

The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced that all adults will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, March 29, everyone ages 16 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine, regardless of occupation or pre-existing health conditions. However, the Texas Department of State Health Services is asking providers to give priority for appointments or walk-ins to those ages 80 and over, according to The Texas Tribune.

The good news for those who are willing to make the trip from other states is that the vaccine is also available to non-residents, state citizenship is not required.

Get our free mobile app

The announcement that everyone ages 16 and older can now receive the vaccine means that around 22 million people will be eligible on Monday (not including non-residents). The problem is that Texas has only been allocated over 14 million doses since distribution began.

Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel says the goal is to keep the momentum going as more and more Texans are vaccinated:

We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases.

Things have moved quickly since Phase 1C began back on March 15, allowing all Texans age 50 and older to receive the vaccine. Texas received its first shipment of vaccines back in December.

As of this posting, more than 9.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Texas. There are currently more than 3 million people who have been fully vaccinated.