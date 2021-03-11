Vaccination Phase 1C Begins March 15 in Texas

Starting Monday, March 15, Texans age 50 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those over 50 will join the current eligibility pool consisting of people over the age of 65 and those ages 16 and up who have underlying health issues.

According to NewsWest 9, the Texas Department of State Health Services says that over 93% of COVID-19 fatalities in Texas have been people over the age of 50, with 20% being between the ages of 50 and 64.

Last week, Texas added school and child care workers to the group of those eligible to receive the vaccine.

Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, says hospitalizations and deaths have greatly reduced since vaccinations began:

We’ve seen a remarkable decrease in the number of hospitalizations and deaths since people 65 and older started becoming fully vaccinated in January. Expanding to ages 50 to 64 will continue the state’s priorities of protecting those at the greatest risk of severe outcomes and preserving the state’s health care system.

So far, over half of Texas senior citizens have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 30% being fully vaccinated. The number of positive cases in Texas has steadily declined since vaccinations began.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated its guidance for those who have been fully vaccinated. It’s likely the guidance will again be updated as more individuals receive the vaccine.