Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 1980 Cold Case Homicide

Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve a cold case homicide.

On July 18, 1980, victim John Trones’ body was found in a ditch in the 1200 block of Thompson Road. He had numerous head injuries that were caused by an unknown object.

Police have very little information about the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.