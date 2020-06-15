Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 1981 Cold Case Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information in connection with a cold case homicide.

On June 8, 1981, Clovis Patterson, manager of the Cactus Motel was found murdered at the motel, which was located at 2602 Old Iowa Park Road.

Not much is known about the murder and Crime Stoppers could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.