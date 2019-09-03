Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 1985 Cold Case Homicide

Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve a cold case homicide.

On September 7, 1985 an unknown suspect shot and killed Terry Gibson in the 600 block of Lake Street.

Not much else is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.