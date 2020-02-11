Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 2018 Murder

Crime Stoppers is seeking information related to a murder that happened just over two years ago.

On January 1, 2018, unknown suspects shot and killed Shannon Smith in the 1200 block of Ridgeway.

Little is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.