Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: 2019 Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking information in regards to a murder that occurred last year.

On June 29, 2019, unknown suspect(s) shot and killed Dante Lee Robertson in the 100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

The WFPD has very little information about the crime and could use the community’s help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.