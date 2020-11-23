Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglaries

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a recent string of burglaries.

Numerous car washes across Wichita Falls have been broken into over the course of the last few weeks. There is not much information available to the police and they could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers