Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a burglary of a building.

At some point between 3:00 pm on Friday, December 25 and 10:00 am Monday, December 28, unknown suspects broke into a storage building on the property of the Maskat Shrine Temple located at 5101 Henry S. Grace Freeway. The suspects stole a John Deere 1025R utility tractor and a homemade trailer worth a total value of $13,400.

