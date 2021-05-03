Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls could use your help solving a burglary of a building.

At some point between 3:20 pm on Friday, April 23 and 6:45 am on Saturday, April 24, unknown suspects broke into a storage building at Champions Golf Course, located in the 1900 block of Barna Drive. The suspects stole several pieces of lawn equipment, a utility trailer and an E-Z-Go Golf Cart.

The police know very little about the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

