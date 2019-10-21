Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary at Castaway Cove

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information in connection to a burglary at Castaway Cove Waterpark.

On Saturday, September 7th at around 1:55 am, two unknown white males broke into the waterpark located at 1000 Central Freeway East.

Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your assistance.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.