Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary in Thornberry

Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve a burglary that occurred earlier this month.

Sometime between 5:30 pm July 14th and 3:00 pm July 15th, unknown suspects broke into a storage container on FM 171 in Thornberry.

The suspects stole a John Deere 3032E with front loader tractor, a black 17’ tandem trailer and several other items.

The police have very little information regarding the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.