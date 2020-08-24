Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve a recent burglary of a building.

At around 3:43 am on Tuesday, August 18, two unknown suspects broke into Atwoods, located at 2047 Loop 11. One suspect is described as a white male wearing a ball cap, mask, dark colored shirt and jeans. The second suspect was wearing a hood style mask, dark colored shirt and dark pants.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.