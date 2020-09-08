Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information in regards to a recent burglary of a building.

The crime occurred on Thursday, August 20. At around 5:27 am, three unknown black male suspects broke into Ulta Beauty Salon, located at 3201 Lawrence Road. The suspects stole numerous items.

The police have very little information about the case and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.