Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent burglary.

On Friday, February 14 at around 5:30 pm, unknown suspects broke into a building located in the 1400 block of 26th Street. The burglars stole numerous assorted tools, appliances and a pallet of shingles.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.