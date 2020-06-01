Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Building

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information about a recent burglary.

Sometime between 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Friday, May 8, an unknown white male wearing a red hoodie with a large white logo entered the Big Blue building at 719 Scott Street by himself. The suspect broke into Suite #1020 and stole $2,000 cash off of a desk in the office.

