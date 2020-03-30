Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Burglary of a Habitation

Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent burglary.

Sometime between the hours of 7:20 am and 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, unknown suspects broke into a residence in the 1800 clock of Victory Street and stole several pieces of jewelry.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.