Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Car Wash Burglary

Crime Stoppers has very little information on a recent burglary and could use your help.

The crime occurred sometime between 2:00 pm August 19th and 8:00 am August 20th. Unknown suspects broke into the Auto Beauty Shop Car Wash at 2800 Old Iowa Park Road and stole money from the change machine inside.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.