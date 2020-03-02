Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Cold Case Homicide

Crime Stoppers is looking for information related to a cold case homicide.

On March 2, 1982, unknown suspects shot and killed Robert Earl Sanders in the 2900 block of Featherston.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has very little information about the crime and could use the community’s help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.