Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Deadly Conduct

Boris Katsman

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to the community for help solving a recent case of deadly conduct.

At around 1:25 am on Tuesday, March 16, unknown suspects driving a dark colored sedan committed a drive-by shooting in the 1500 block of Keeler Avenue. The suspects fired multiple rounds into the residence while two adults and one infant were asleep inside.

The WFPD has very little information on the crime and could use your assistance.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

