Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Forgery

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a forgery case.

The crime occurred on two occasions at Old Navy, located at Sikes Senter Mall. On October 26th and December 28th, a black male approximately 6’0 tall weighing about 190 pounds around 25-30 years with black dreads style hair passed counterfeit $100 bills.

The police know very little about this crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.