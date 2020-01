Fire destroyed a north Wichita Falls church building earlier today. Wichita Falls fire officials say the fire at New Jerusalem Baptist Church at Borton Lane and Amber caused approximately $100,000 in damage to the building and $5,000 to the contents. The portion of the building that burned was the ‘old’ section of the church, which was being used as a storage annex. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Image credit:

Ed Dulaney

Townsquare Media