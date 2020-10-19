Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Manslaughter Cold Case

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a cold case homicide.

At around 9:56 pm on October 2, 2008 an unidentified vehicle struck and killed Sean Anthony while riding his bicycle in the 2500 block of Sheppard Access Road. The vehicle then fled the scene.

There is very little information available to the police and they could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.