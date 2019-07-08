Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Robbery at Sonic

Crime Stoppers is looking for information on a recent robbery.

On June 27 at about 12:19 am, a Hispanic male wearing a black beanie, black jacket, black pants, black shoes and a red bandana covering his face entered the Sonic at 5360 Kell West.

The suspect demanded money and forced employees to get on the floor. The suspect fled after receiving the money.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.