Ride Dollars Stolen from Sheppard Slowly Being Located

Several weeks ago, some very special dollars went missing from Sheppard AFB.

According to Wichita Falls Chamber president Henry Florsheim, a number of ‘ride dollars’ went missing back in June. Ride dollars are dollar bills that are given to pilot trainees upon their first flight. The bills are decorated by the trainee and given to the instructors as a momento. They usually decorate their desks and offices with the ride dollars.

Approximately 82 of the dollars were stolen. 10 of them were recovered from a Stripes convenience store across from the base main gate. Today, Florsheim reports that as of July 2, about half of the ride dollars has been recovered. If you should come across one of these bills, please call 940-447-5796.