Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Theft

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a theft that occurred last week.

On Thursday, August 27th at around 4:01 am, unknown suspects used a stolen pickup to break into an ATM at Union Square Credit Union. The suspects stole an unspecified amount of cash from the drawers inside.

Not much is known about the crime and the police are looking to the public for information.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.