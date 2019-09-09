Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Theft of a Firearm

Crime Stoppers could use your assistance in solving a recent theft.

Sometime between 9:00 pm August 31st and 7:40 am September 1st, unknown suspects broke into a vehicle parked in the 4800 block of Alamo and stole a black stainless steel frame Kahr Arms CW9 pistol and a black Areo Precision M5E1 .308 rifle.

The police have little information on the crime and could use your assistance.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.