Former Texas DPS Trooper Facing Drug Charges in Wichita County

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper resigned from his post last Tuesday amid allegations of mishandling of evidence. Chad Harden was suspended by the DPS in June when the investigation began. DPS Trooper Dan Buesing released the following statement regarding the investigation and subsequent arrest:

The Texas Rangers are investigating former Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Harden for alleged mishandling of evidence. Harden was suspended from his duties in June, when the Texas Rangers were made aware of these allegations. He has since resigned and is no longer employed by the department. The investigative findings were turned over to the Wichita County district attorney who presented the case to a Wichita County Grand Jury. Following the grand jury’s indictments, Harden was arrested, booked into the Wichita County Jail, and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old is charged tamper/fabricate evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance. Bonds were set at $25,000 on each charge. Harden was released from the Wichita County Jail on Thursday on a personal recognizance bond.