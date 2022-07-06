Chaotic 60-Person Cruise Ship Brawl Breaks Out Due to Jealousy Caused by Alleged Passenger Threesome

A Carnival Cruise ended in quite the viral spectacle last week.

A 60-person brawl broke out in a nightclub on board one of Carnival's cruise ships June 28, and it all goes back to jealousy. (Cue Olivia Rodrigo.)

Allegedly, the fight erupted over jealousy relating to a threesome had between some passengers' significant others on board the Carnival Magic cruise headed to New York City.

Passenger Theresa James told FOX News Digital that the fight broke out near the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge "when significant others accused their partners of cheating in a threesome."

James, a travel agent, had a front row seat to the melee from her room, where she watched as a fifth-floor nightclub devolved into chaos around 2AM after the significant others confronted their partners.

From there, things got wild.

Beer bottles were smashed, nearly all of the ship's security guards were called to the scene and physical fighting spread from the fifth to first floor.

The ship's security guards failed to break up the fight, and in the end, they had to call the U.S. Coast Guard to put an end to the drama.

"It was the last night so i guess they wanted to go out with a bang," one passenger tweeted.

And they certainly did.

The same passenger posted a video of the brawl with the caption, "Last night's festivities on my Carnival cruise."

Another Twitter user tried to find the bright side. "On the other hand. Seems like a good time was had by all and isn't that what a cruise is about? Good way to take all the stress out of ones life," they tweeted.

"Somewhere on that ship lies the most legendary instigator in history," another person tweeted.

"A good 56 of those folks were fighting just to fight LMAOO," one user added.

The scuffle lasted for a whole hour before finally dissipating, so it's safe to say these passengers most definitely rocked the boat!