What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The July After Hours Artwalk, Christmas in July, SummerFest '22, theater, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Click on the event title to visit the event page for details.

Thursday, July 7

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Pop Up Picnic in the Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25

Mommy & Me: Messy Munchkins

Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price: $7

Summer Storytime

Time: 10:30-11:00am | Price: Free

Wichita Falls Career Fair

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

Zavala AHA: Throwback Party

Time: 5:00pm

After Hours Artwalk

Time: 5:30-9:00pm

Holly Tucker

Time: 7:00-11:00pm

Artwalk Pub Karaoke with Lelani

Time: 8:00pm

Friday, July 8

Wild Horse and Burro Adoption

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25

Pop Up Picnic in the Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Artist at Work

Time: 2:00-4:00pm

Wichita Falls Pick Up Soccer

Time: 7:00-10:00pm

Danielle Carson Acoustic Show

Time: 7:00pm

Newsies at Wichita Theatre

Time: 7:30-10:00pm

The Kelly Jackson Band

Time: 9:30pm | Price: $7

Saturday, July 9

Wichita Falls Farmers Market

Time: 7:30am-1:00pm

Wild Horse and Burro Adoption

Time: 8:00am-12:00pm

Texas License to Carry

Time: 9:00am-2:00pm | Price: $65

Pop Up Picnic in the Park

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Christmas in July

Time: 10:00am | Price: Free

PurrDevines Academy of Burlesque

Time: 10:00am-12:00pm | Price: $30

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $25

Mommy and Me: Messy Munchkins - 4th of July

Time: 10:00-11:00am

EEC Art Festival: Honoring Military, Past and Present

Time: 5:00-8:00pm

SummerFest '22

Time: 8:00pm-12:00am

On Holiday

Time: 9:30pm | Price: $7

Sunday, July 10

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Wichita Falls

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $25

